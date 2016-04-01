BRIEF-Fura announces private placement of units and completion of name change
* Fura announces private placement of units and completion of name change
April 1 Array Biopharma Inc
* Array BioPharma announces decision to discontinue MILO study in ovarian cancer
* Decision to stop study after interim analysis showed hazard ratio for progression free survival crossed predefined futility boundary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fura announces private placement of units and completion of name change
* Aeon's operating profit for the year ended February will likely rise 4% to 185 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (http://s.nikkei.com/2oNGivY) Further company coverage: