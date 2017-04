April 1 Catena AB :

* Sells property in Partille

* Signed agreement with Svenska Hus i Göteborg AB to divest property Partille 11:24, just east of Gothenburg

* Sale takes place at property value of 186 million Swedish crowns ($22.94 million) with possession in the middle of April 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1097 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)