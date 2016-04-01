BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Amaya Inc
* New jersey division of gaming enforcement renewed approval to operate pokerstars,full tilt brands in new jersey regulated real money online gaming market
* Renewal is for an additional term of six months
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July