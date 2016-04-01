April 1 Ford Motor Co :

* Ceo mark fields total compensation of $18.6 million in 2015 versus $18.9 million in 2014

* Says Cfo Robert Shanks 2015 Total Compensation Was $5.6 Mln Vs $6.5 Mln In 2014 - Sec filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1X43Xj4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)