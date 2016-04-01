April 1 Auto-Spa SA :

* Says signs agreement to sell all shares in CleanProfit sp. z

* o.o., constituting 93.33 pct of share capital, for price of 1.995 million zlotys ($533,593.67)

* Says after conclusion of contract, company will not hold any shares in CleanProfit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7388 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)