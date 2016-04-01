UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 Auto-Spa SA :
* Says signs agreement to sell all shares in CleanProfit sp. z
* o.o., constituting 93.33 pct of share capital, for price of 1.995 million zlotys ($533,593.67)
* Says after conclusion of contract, company will not hold any shares in CleanProfit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7388 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.