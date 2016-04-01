UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes license agreement with Philipinas Global Network Limited for the broadcast in some African countries of some programs of third parties distributed by Mondo TV
* Agreement grants non-exclusive broadcasting rights in the English version for 3 years of the licensed programs in various free and pay communication platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.