April 1 Synergy Group :

* FY 2015 net profit 241 million roubles ($3.54 million), down 78 pct versus year ago

* FY 2015 net revenue 30.71 billion roubles versus 28.16 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA 2.89 billion roubles, down 3 pct versus year ago

* Says net profit showed drop due to significant increase in cost of financing in first half of 2015

* Expects recovery in net profit figures in 2016 as long as financial situation continues to stabilize and central bank continues to implement policy of reducing interest rates Source text - bit.ly/1RCbT7G

