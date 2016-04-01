BRIEF-Nvidia CEO's 2017 total compensation was $12.2 million
* CEO Jen-Hsun Huang's FY 2017 total compensation was $12.2 million versus $10 million in fy 2016
April 1 Frontier Communications
* Exercised right under previously disclosed august 12, 2015 delayed-draw credit agreement to increase size to $1.625 billion
* In connection with the closing of the acquisition, Frontier drew $1.55 billion under that facility - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1UxGyc8
* Aetna Inc - CEO Mark T. Bertolini's total compensation for 2016 was $18.7 million versus $17.3 million in 2015