April 1 Caleffi SpA :

* Mirabello Carrara IPO roadshow for institutional investors in Italy and abroad starts on April 4 and ends on April 29

* Mirabello Carrara IPO roadshow for retail investors in Italy starts on April 6 and ends on April 26

* Mirabello Carrara IPO price range set between 12.24 euros ($13.94) per share and 15.38 euros per share

* On March 21, shareholders of unit Mirabello Carrara approved the project for the listing on AIM Italia