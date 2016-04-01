BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Lennox International Inc
CEO Todd M. Bluedorn fy 2015 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.3 million in fy 2014
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July