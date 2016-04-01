BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Graphic Packaging Holding Co
* Says CEO David W. Scheible FY 2015 total compensation $7.1 million versus $9.1 million in FY 2014 - sec filing
* Says CFO Stephen R. Scherger FY 2015 total compensation $2.3 million versus $2 million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1RQj8Ij Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July