Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 1 Tech-value SpA :
* Proposes shareholders to give powers to the board for a capital increase of up to 1.5 million euros ($1.71 million), premium included, by the grant of options to shareholders
* Board grants power to chairman to pursue external growth opportunities which can be carried out with available cash resources and with 1 million euro credit line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order