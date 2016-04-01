April 1 Tech-value SpA :

* Proposes shareholders to give powers to the board for a capital increase of up to 1.5 million euros ($1.71 million), premium included, by the grant of options to shareholders

* Board grants power to chairman to pursue external growth opportunities which can be carried out with available cash resources and with 1 million euro credit line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)