April 1 SBA Communications Corp

* CEO Jeffrey A. Stoops' FY 2015 total compensation was $7.4 million compared to $6.7 million in FY 2014

* Says CFO Brendan T. Cavanagh FY 2015 total compensation $2.8 million versus $2.6 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1SFM3lE