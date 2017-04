April 1 American Financial Group Inc :

* Co-CEO Carl H. Lindner III's FY 2015 total compensation was $7.6 million compared to $7.6 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Co-CEO S. Craig Lindner's FY 2015 total compensation was $7.7 million compared to $7.6 million in FY 2014

* CFO Joseph E. Consolino's FY 2015 total compensation was $3.5 million compared to $3.3 million in FY 2014 Source text 1.usa.gov/1RQyFYr Further company coverage: