BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Tenneco Inc
* Says CEO Gregg M. Sherrill FY 2015 total compensation $7.7 million versus $8.4 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
Says CFO Kenneth R. Trammell FY 2015 total compensation $2.7 million versus $2.9 million in FY 2014
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July