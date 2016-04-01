April 1 Southwest Gas Corp

* Says on March 28, 2016, Southwest Gas Corporation amended its $300 million credit facility - SEC filing

* Says amendment extended the expiration date of the credit facility to March 25, 2021 from March 25, 2020 Source - 1.usa.gov/1qa58mW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)