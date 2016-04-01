April 1 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Says CEO Victor J. Coleman 's total compensation for FY 2015 was $8.9 million versus $4.8 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Mark T. Lammas FY 2015 total compensation $3.8 million versus $2.5 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1Uy5PTo