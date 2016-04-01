BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Volkswagen Of America
* 26,914 units delivered in March 2016 vs. 30,025 units in march 2015
* March u.s. Sales down 10.4 percent
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July