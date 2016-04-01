BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 (Reuters) -
* Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc reports March 2016 sales of 11,078 vehicles, an increase of 13.5 percent over March of 2015
* Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc says total sales for year through Q1 of 2016 are 25,212 vehicles, up 6 percent compared to same period last year Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July