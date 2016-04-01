BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Bank Of South Carolina
* Says Sheryl G. Sharry, retired from position of CFO of company and bank on March 29, 2016 - SEC filing
* Says appointed Eugene H. Walpole, IV CFO and Senior VP of company and CFO of bank effective march 29, 2016 Source - 1.usa.gov/1Ru0c6g Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July