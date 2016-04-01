Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 1 (Reuters) -
* Paulson & Co says will vote all its shares in favor of the Marriott offer for Starwood Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg