April 1 Friedman Industries Inc

* Says William E. Crow will no longer serve as President of Friedman Industries - SEC filing

* Crow will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of company

* Says Robert Sparkman, elected by board to serve as President and COO of company, effective April 1, 2016 Source - 1.usa.gov/1UxSZEF Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)