April 1 Simon Property Group Inc

* Says CEO David Simon fy 2015 total compensation $14.2 million versus $14.7 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo andrew a. Juster fy 2015 total compensation $3.7 million versus $3.4 million in fy 2014

* President and coo richard s. Sokolov's fy 2015 total compensation was $7.4 million compared to $8 million in fy 2014 Source text (1.usa.gov/1N0JK85) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)