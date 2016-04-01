April 1 U.S. National Automobile Dealers Association

* New light-vehicle sales on track for record year in 2016

* New-Vehicle sales for cars and light trucks are on pace to reach NADA's forecast of 17.7 million vehicles in 2016

* Low fuel prices helping drive long-term trend in U.S. Vehicle sales that continues to favor light trucks over cars

* "We expect light trucks to reach 57 percent of the new-car market this year"

* Car segments are expected to remain weak this year, with incentives on small, midsize and even luxury cars expected to rise as year progresses