EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
April 1 Atmel Corp
* Says Microchip merger proposal approved by Atmel's stockholders - sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1RRIhFv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.