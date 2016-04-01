BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Amgen Inc
* Amgen and UCB present positive data at ENDO 2016 comparing romosozumab with teriparatide
* Amgen says phase 3 results showed investigational agent romosozumab demonstrated statistically significant increase in hip bone mineral density Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July