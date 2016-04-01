BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc says TC Houston Office Development terminated real estate purchase and sale agreement with co
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc says $21.2 million deal terminated due to uncertainty in real estate and financing market conditions
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal involved facilities in Woodlands, Texas
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc says intend to explore other strategic alternatives with respect to property
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July