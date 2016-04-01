April 1 Neothetics Inc

* Says on March 30, 2016, entered into a second amendment to loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc

* Amendment provides for revised facility amount of up to $4 million with an interest only repayment period expiring on Sept 30, 2016