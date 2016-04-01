April 1 Anthem Inc

* Ceo Joseph Swedish's fy 2015 total compensation was $13.6 million compared to $13.5 million in fy 2014

* Says cfo wayne s. Deveydt fy 2015 total compensation $4.9 million versus $5 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)