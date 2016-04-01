BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Anthem Inc
* Ceo Joseph Swedish's fy 2015 total compensation was $13.6 million compared to $13.5 million in fy 2014
* Says cfo wayne s. Deveydt fy 2015 total compensation $4.9 million versus $5 million in fy 2014
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July