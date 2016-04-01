BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Activision Blizzard Inc :
* Activision Blizzard Inc says entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of October 11, 2013
* Amendment adds additional credit facility to credit agreement consisting of additional term loans of $250 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1UZez4V) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July