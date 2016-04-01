BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Breitburn Energy Partners Lp
* Breitburn energy partners lp says amends credit agreement, reduces elected commitment amount under credit agreement from $1.8 billion to $1.4 billion
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July