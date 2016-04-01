April 1 Blucora

* On march 29, 2016, blucora and unit infospace and yahoo! and yahoo! emea limited entered into amendment to yahoo! publisher network contract

* Amendment extends term of publisher network contract effective as of january 1, 2011 between infospace, yahoo until may 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)