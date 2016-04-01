BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Postrock Energy Corp
* Postrock announces bankruptcy filing
* Postrock Energy Corp says does not expect any recovery for its stockholders and expects that its stockholders will lose their entire investment
* Postrock Energy Corp says does not expect any recovery for its stockholders and expects that its stockholders will lose their entire investment

* Postrock Energy Corp says also announced resignation of its current directors effective upon appointment of a trustee in bankruptcy.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July