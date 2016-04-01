April 1 Wendys Co :

* Says CEO Emil Brolick's 2015 total compensation was $8.3 million versus $7.2 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Says CFO Todd A. Penegor's total compensation for fy 2015 was $2.7 million versus $3.2 million in fy 2014 Source text (1.usa.gov/1Y4IN4A) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)