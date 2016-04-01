April 1 Dow Chemical Co

* Says ceo andrew liveris's 2015 total compensation was $21.4 million versus $19.6 millon in 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo howard ungerleider fy 2015 total compensation $7.3 million versus $6.5 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says coo joe harlan fy 2015 total compensation $7.1 million v $6.4 million in fy 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)