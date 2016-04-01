BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Colfax Corp
Colfax Corp ceo matthew l. Trerotola's total compensation for fy 2015 was $17.6 million
Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July