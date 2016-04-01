BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc
* Ceo daniel s. Glaser 2015 total compensation $15.6 million versus $14.9 million in 2014 - sec filing
* Cfo j. Michael bischoff 2015 total compensation $4.3 million versus $4.4 million in 2014 - sec filing
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July