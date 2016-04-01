BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Verisk Analytics Inc
April 1 Verisk Analytics Inc

* Ceo scott g. Stephenson's fy 2015 total compensation was $6.6 million compared to $6.3 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July