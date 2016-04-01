BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp
* Says ceo james hooke's total compensation for fy 2015 was $8.8 million versus $4.3 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July