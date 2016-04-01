April 1 Northern Right Capital Management LP

* Northern Right Capital Management reports a 5 pct stake in PRGX Global Inc, as of march 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* Northern Right Capital Management had earlier reported a 6.1 percent stake in PRGX Global Inc, as of November 2, 2015