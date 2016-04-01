BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Onenergy Inc
* Receives $7.175 million from final settlement of co's litigation with certain former officers, directors, consultants and legal advisors
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July