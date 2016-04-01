BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc
* Revenues for q4 of 2015 were $26.0 million, which is $5.8 million or 18.1% less than same period in 2014
Qtrly loss per share $0.14
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July