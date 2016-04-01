BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 United Parcel Service Inc
* Underwriters agreed to purchase $118,180,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2066 from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July