April 1 Pam Transportation Services Inc :

* On March 28, 2016, co, unit P.A.M. Transport entered amended loan agreement with First Tennessee Bank National Association

* Agreement amends, restates loan agreement under which bank to lend P.A.M. Transport up to $40 million under line of credit

* Agreement extends term of loan by one year to July 1, 2018