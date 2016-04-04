National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
April 4 Grenkeleasing AG :
* Grenke Group Leasing's new business amounted to 363.7 million euros ($414.07 million) in Q1 of 2016 - a year-on-year increase of 19.3 pct
* Grenke Bank's business start-up financing attained a level of 5.0 million euros in Q1 of 2016 - a year-on-year increase of 27.6 pct
* Grenke Group Factoring's new business reached 76.3 million euros in Q1 of 2016 - a year-on-year increase of 16.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago