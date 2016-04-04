PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 4 Anglo American Plc
*
* Agrees sale of foxleigh metallurgical coal mine
* Anglo american agrees sale of foxleigh metallurgical coal mine
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with a consortium led by taurus fund management to sell its 70% interest in foxleigh metallurgical coal mine in queensland, australia
* Transaction remains subject to several conditions precedent and its terms are confidential. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.