April 4 Probiodrug AG :
* Probiodrug announces results of chronic toxicology studies
with PQ912, its 'first in class' glutaminyl cyclase (QC)
inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease
* Has concluded assessment of its chronic toxicology studies
with its lead candidate PQ912, currently under development for
ad in a clinical phase 2 study (saphir)
* Results show that toxicology profile of PQ912 in 6 month
rat and 9 month dog studies was absolutely comparable to results
of previously available 3 month toxicology studies conducted in
same species
