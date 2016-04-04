National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
April 4 Sdiptech Publ AB :
* On April 1, 2016 acquired all shares in Castella Entreprenad AB
* Including acquisition Sdiptech's total revenues on annual basis amount to about 725 million Swedish crowns ($89.23 million) and operating profit on annual basis to about 87 million crowns on annual basis Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1249 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago