April 4 Sdiptech Publ AB :

* On April 1, 2016 acquired all shares in Castella Entreprenad AB

* Including acquisition Sdiptech's total revenues on annual basis amount to about 725 million Swedish crowns ($89.23 million) and operating profit on annual basis to about 87 million crowns on annual basis Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1249 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)