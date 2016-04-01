BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Outrider Master Fund Lp
* Outrider Master Fund, Lp announces further reduction in ownership of Jaguar Mining Inc.
* Outrider Master Fund Lp says sold 5.8 million shares of Jaguar Mining representing approximately 5.2 percent of total shares outstanding
* Outrider Master Fund Lp says now owns 11.7 million shares of Jaguar, or about 10.5% percent of total shares outstanding
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July