April 1 Outrider Master Fund Lp

* Outrider Master Fund, Lp announces further reduction in ownership of Jaguar Mining Inc.

* Outrider Master Fund Lp says sold 5.8 million shares of Jaguar Mining representing approximately 5.2 percent of total shares outstanding

* Outrider Master Fund Lp says now owns 11.7 million shares of Jaguar, or about 10.5% percent of total shares outstanding