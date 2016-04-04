Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 4 Sepura Plc
* Adjusted ebitda lower than expectations at eur 16 million - eur 20 million
* Fy17 expectations maintained
* Board has held discussions with company's debt providers regarding company's liquidity requirements and possibility of covenant breaches
* Company's debt providers have waived any potential breach of year end covenants. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order